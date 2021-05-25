Orange County marriage licenses issued 5.17-5.21.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of May 17 – May 21, 2021:
Ryan Nicholson and Anna Myrick
Marco Resendiz and Reagan Stanfield
John Klinkhammer and Savannah Broussard
Joe Holland and Kimberly Zurawski
Sergio Garza and Nancy Blanchard
Brady Holcombe and Morgan Jowers
Shawn Adams and Veronica Stone
John Ware and Kristen McCaskill
Jaykob Riojas and Crystal Davila
Jose Villanueva and Myisha Thomas
Sergio Chicas and Eva Boudreaux
Nathan Rochester and Cheyenne VonderHeyden
Jarrot Griffis and Sarday Holness