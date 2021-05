All-District 22-4A Baseball Team; Bobcats’ Henderson MVP

Here is the All-District 22-4A Baseball Team as selected by the 22-4A head coaches:

DISTRICT MVP: Kameryn Henderson, Orangefield

OFFENSIVE MVP: Anthony Bandiero, LC-M

DEFENSIVE MVP: Macoy Marze, Orangefield

UTILITY PLAYER: Bryce Munoz, Vidor

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Logan Simmons, Silsbee

COACH OF THE YEAR: Tim Erickson, Orangefield

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers: Bryce Bergeron, Orangefield; Sam Carpenter, Bridge City; Logan Simmons, Silsbee

Catcher: Kanon Sundgren, Silsbee

First base: Anthony Bandiero, LC-M

Second base: Taylor Wise, Silsbee

Third base: Cullen Flowers, Lumberton

Shortstop: Tyler Shearin, Orangefield

Outfielders: Kameryn Henderson, Orangefield; Zach McNeil, LC-M; Quincy Kelly, Jr., Silsbee

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers: Ryan Young, Lumberton; Reid Peco, LC-M; Ethan Youngblood, Silsbee

Catcher: Jared Morgan, Lumberton

First base: Alex Uribe, Silsbee

Second base: Zach Krummel, LC-M

Third base: Chance Partain, Silsbee

Shortstop: Tyler Gray, Vidor

Outfielders: Kaleb Koch, Lumberton; Jalen Thompson, WO-S, Quinten Root, Vidor

HONORABLE MENTIONS: Slade Foreman, Kade Benoit, Bridge City; Austin Smith, Jody Ray, Ashton Landry, Dean Reynolds, LC-M; Carson Rea, Tine Hampshire, Kaden Copes, Canton Dunnigan, Lumberton; Logan Gipson, Tyler Washington, Orangefield; Cash Glaze, Shan Gilder, Jr., Silsbee; Reagan Hallmark, Reagan Weiblinger, Brody Atwood, Vidor; Jacob Dominguez, Jerren Terrell, Kaleb Istre, WO-S.