May 25, 2021

Orange Police Beat 5.21-5.23.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:18 am Monday, May 24, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from May 21 – May 23, 2021:

Friday, May 21

  • Warrant service on Bruce Lane
  • Public intoxication at the 1000 block of Western Ave
  • Warrant service at the 2800 block of West Park
  • Runaway at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Assault at the 1700 block of Sunset Drive
  • Assault at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Assault at 10th and Burton
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
  • Assault at the 600 block of Burton Ave
  • Runaway at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Sunset Drive

Saturday, May 22

  • Controlled substance at Kenwood and Bay
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 5700 block of 90 Hwy.
  • Warrant service at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Interstate 10
  • Burglary at the 4900 block of Oak Valley Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Knox and 4th
  • Warrant service at Edgar Brown Drive and Foreman Road
  • Driving under the influence of drugs at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Controlled substance at the 1300 block of Green Ave
  • Assault at the 7200 block of Interstate 10
  • Stolen vehicle at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive

Sunday, May 23

  • Weapons offense at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Suspicious activity at the 4700 block of Oak Valley Drive
  • Controlled substance at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Assault at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
  • Burglary at the 2200 block of Summer Oak Lane
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 2000 block of 10th Street
  • Warrant service at the 2300 block of MacArthur Drive
  • Assist other agency at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Controlled substance at Byley and Church
  • Criminal traffic violation at Interstate 10 mile marker 869
  • Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

