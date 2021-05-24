Orange Police Beat 5.21-5.23.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from May 21 – May 23, 2021:

Friday, May 21

Warrant service on Bruce Lane

Public intoxication at the 1000 block of Western Ave

Warrant service at the 2800 block of West Park

Runaway at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Assault at the 1700 block of Sunset Drive

Assault at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road

Assault at 10 th and Burton

and Burton Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10

Assault at the 600 block of Burton Ave

Runaway at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Sunset Drive

Saturday, May 22

Controlled substance at Kenwood and Bay

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 5700 block of 90 Hwy.

Warrant service at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Interstate 10

Burglary at the 4900 block of Oak Valley Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Knox and 4 th

Warrant service at Edgar Brown Drive and Foreman Road

Driving under the influence of drugs at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road

Controlled substance at the 1300 block of Green Ave

Assault at the 7200 block of Interstate 10

Stolen vehicle at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive

Sunday, May 23

Weapons offense at the 3700 block of 16 th Street

Street Suspicious activity at the 4700 block of Oak Valley Drive

Controlled substance at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62

Assault at the 4000 block of Sikes Road

Burglary at the 2200 block of Summer Oak Lane

Miscellaneous incidents at the 2000 block of 10 th Street

Street Warrant service at the 2300 block of MacArthur Drive

Assist other agency at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Controlled substance at Byley and Church

Criminal traffic violation at Interstate 10 mile marker 869

Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department