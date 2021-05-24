Newton County Sheriff’s report 5.24.21

Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 61 calls to service last week from May 17th to May 23rd, 2021. We currently have 20 inmates in the following Jails, 8 housed in Newton, 12 housed in Jasper. Last week there were 4 individuals booked into the Jail.

The following calls and reports were received by NCSO:

Bon Wier: Assault-Simple; Animal Nuisance

Belgrade: Suspicious Activity; Animal Welfare

Liberty: Suspicious Activity

Biloxi: Criminal Mischief

Hartburg: Suspicious Activity.

Sandjack: Extra Patrol.

Call: Disturbance; Theft; Disturbance/Terroristic Threat

Burkeville: Theft.

Trout Creek: Suspicious Activity.

Old Salem: Animal Nuisance.

Deweyville: Suspicious Activity; Theft of a Firearm; Terroristic Threat

Wiergate: Trespassing/Extra Patrol

On Saturday, May 22, 2021, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office notified NCSO that they were in a pursuit with Jaret Michael Chaudoin. Chaudoin was recently indicted by the Newton County grand jury in connection with a 2017 murder. On Sunday, Chaudoin was taken into custody after spending the night in the woods. Chaudoin is currently in custody in the Jasper County Jail.

I want to thank Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, NCSO, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Jefferson County Airship; Kirbyville PD; DPS, Woodville Prison Canine Unit for their assistance in the locating and taking this suspect into custody.

Please remember, “if you see something, say something.”