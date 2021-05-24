2021 All-Orange Leader Softball Team; LC-M’s Frenzel MVP

After watching their season get shown out the door by the Covid pandemic last season, Orange County high school softball players and coaches bounced back this season in a great way in what brought so many competitive games to the area.

Games in District 22-4A had plenty of dogfights, whether they were high-scoring or pitching duels.

The district champion Orangefield Lady Bobcats (22-7-2) had two fierce battles with the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears (26-10-1) as they walked away with two “classic” nail-biting wins.

The Lady Bobcats, loaded with a special and talented experienced group, went on to win the district title with an 11-1 mark for Coach Rebekah Ragsdale, while the Lady Bears, led by long-time Coach Dena Adkins went 10-2 to notch the second-place playoff berth.

The Lady Bears wound up advancing to the 4A Region III quarterfinals after notching a tight bidistrict series win over Hardin-Jefferson and a sweep of Bellville before falling to a stout Huffman squad.

The Bridge City Lady Cardinals sported a young and up-and-coming team, led by Coach Raven Cole. The Lady Cardinals got into the postseason fray with a fourth-place district finish and were the only teams to hand the Lady Bobcats a district loss.

Coach Nikki Trahan’s Vidor Lady Pirates competed well and were barely on the outside of making the postseason as they will look to move their way up the ladder next season. Ditto for Coach Tiffany McFatter’s West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs, who battled hard all season long.

Thanks for the great season everyone and it was so great to see everyone back on the diamond again after the 2020 debacle.

After missing out in 2020, it is refreshing to be able to put out the All-Orange Leader Softball Team.

Our Most Valuable Player this year is LC-M senior Bailey Frenzel. Frenzel did it all for the Lady Bears, playing three different positions (first base, third base, pitcher) and was simply in a “zone” all by herself at the plate her senior campaign.

Despite being intentionally walked a ton of times. Frenzel put up astronomical numbers, not only during the non-district and district portion of the schedule, but in the playoffs as well.

She wraps up a great four-year run in a Lady Bear uniform by hitting .485 with 14 home runs and 60 runs batted in. She also had eight doubles and scored 32 runs. She walked 26 times, many of them intentionally and another eye-popping stat, she only struck out once all season.

So without further ado, here is the 2021 All-Orange Leader Softball Team:

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Bailey Frenzel, LC-M

OFFENSIVE MVP: Emma Humplik, Orangefield

DEFENSIVE MVP: Olivia Grant, Orangefield

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Codie Sorge, Orangefield

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Carson Fall, Bridge City

COACH OF THE YEAR: Rebekah Ragsdale, Orangefield

FIRST TEAM

Karson Friar, LC-M

Ryden Stanfield, Orangefield

Madeline Stephenson, LC-M

Cami Shugart, LC-M

Heather Mineer, Orangefield

Austyn Daniels, Bridge City

Amaris Larkin, Bridge City

Jacelyn Cook, LC-M

Madyson Melton, Bridge City

SECOND TEAM

Aarilynne Richardson, Vidor

Harleigh Rawls, Orangefield

T’Era Garrett, WO-S

Joli Ponfick, Orangefield

Skyler Head, Vidor

Ava Wright, LC-M

Brilie Cornelison, Vidor

Laila Rhodes, WO-S

Shae Fontenot, LC-M