Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 5.3-5.9.21
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from May 3 – May 9, 2021:
Monday, May 3
- Juvenile problem at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Vidor
- Criminal mischief at the 200 block of Border Street in Orange
- Assault at the 1800 block of Limerick Drive in Vidor
Tuesday, May 4
- Theft at the 7000 block of Lariat Loop in Orange
- Theft at the 100 block of Crosby Road in Vidor
- Burglary at the 7700 block of Johnson Street in Orange
- Disturbance at the 700 block of Spoonemore Road in Vidor
- Found property at the 3000 block of Texas Avenue in Bridge City
- Assault on Woodland Drive in Mauriceville
Wednesday, May 5
- Disturbance at the 5500 block of Woodland Drive in Orange
- Burglary at the 3500 block of Beadle Road in Orange
- Assault at the 5700 block of Woodland Drive in Orange
- Discharge of firearms at the 7500 block of Express Lane in Orange
Thursday, May 6
- Sexual assault of a child in Orange County.
- Burglary at the 8100 block of Quail Trail Road in Orange
- Found property at the 400 block of Simmons Road in Vidor
- Suspicious circumstances at Old Hwy. 62 and South College Street in Orange
- Sexual assault of a child in the Vidor area
- Harassment in the Vidor area.
Friday, May 7
- Recovery of stolen property at the 4200 block of Main in Vidor
- Fraud at the 8000 block of Old Hwy. 90 in Orange
- Criminal mischief at the 2000 block of Woodland Ridge in Orange
- Disturbance at the 4200 block of North Main in Pine Forest
Saturday, May 8
- Suspicious circumstances at the 7000 block of South Bilbo Road in Orange
- Theft at the 12000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
- Found property at the 200 block of Pine Forest Drive in Vidor
- Trespasser at the 2900 block of Call Street in Vidor
Sunday, May 9
- Disturbance at the 858 mile marker on Interstate 10 in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 100 block of West Circle Drive in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 7500 block of Mason Road in Orange
- Pursuit on Sawmill Road in Vidor.
- Disturbance at the 2200 block of Claire Drive in Orange
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office