Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 5.3-5.9.21

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from May 3 – May 9, 2021:

Monday, May 3

Juvenile problem at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Vidor

Criminal mischief at the 200 block of Border Street in Orange

Assault at the 1800 block of Limerick Drive in Vidor

Tuesday, May 4

Theft at the 7000 block of Lariat Loop in Orange

Theft at the 100 block of Crosby Road in Vidor

Burglary at the 7700 block of Johnson Street in Orange

Disturbance at the 700 block of Spoonemore Road in Vidor

Found property at the 3000 block of Texas Avenue in Bridge City

Assault on Woodland Drive in Mauriceville

Wednesday, May 5

Disturbance at the 5500 block of Woodland Drive in Orange

Burglary at the 3500 block of Beadle Road in Orange

Assault at the 5700 block of Woodland Drive in Orange

Discharge of firearms at the 7500 block of Express Lane in Orange

Thursday, May 6

Sexual assault of a child in Orange County.

Burglary at the 8100 block of Quail Trail Road in Orange

Found property at the 400 block of Simmons Road in Vidor

Suspicious circumstances at Old Hwy. 62 and South College Street in Orange

Sexual assault of a child in the Vidor area

Harassment in the Vidor area.

Friday, May 7

Recovery of stolen property at the 4200 block of Main in Vidor

Fraud at the 8000 block of Old Hwy. 90 in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 2000 block of Woodland Ridge in Orange

Disturbance at the 4200 block of North Main in Pine Forest

Saturday, May 8

Suspicious circumstances at the 7000 block of South Bilbo Road in Orange

Theft at the 12000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange

Found property at the 200 block of Pine Forest Drive in Vidor

Trespasser at the 2900 block of Call Street in Vidor

Sunday, May 9

Disturbance at the 858 mile marker on Interstate 10 in Vidor

Disturbance at the 100 block of West Circle Drive in Vidor

Disturbance at the 7500 block of Mason Road in Orange

Pursuit on Sawmill Road in Vidor.

Disturbance at the 2200 block of Claire Drive in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office