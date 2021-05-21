VIDEO: Orange police searching for suspicious person

The Orange Police Department is actively investigation a suspicious person who has been seen in the area of Sunset Drive. The suspect was seen checking doorknobs and looking through windows during early morning hours. Orange PD has been actively patrolling the area and has a special unit assigned trying to identify the suspect. As always, residents are encouraged to lock their doors, windows and remain aware of their surroundings.

If you have any information regarding this or any other similar event, please contact the Orange Police Department at 409-883-1026 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS or P3 app.