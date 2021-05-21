The Celebration of Life for Mr. Billy M. Lewis, 77, of Newton, TX, former Orange resident and Police Officer, will be held during Graveside Memorial Services Monday, May 24, 2021. Services will be at 10am at Jim Shankle Cemetery in Shankleville, TX under the direction of Sparrow Funeral Home.

All floral arrangements to be delivered to family residence, 6781 Hwy 87 N, Newton, TX.

GUIDELINES REGARDING MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING TO BE OBSERVED.

Billy was a great husband and father. Everyone loved Billy, family members, friends, co-workers and yes, even the shady characters he sometime encountered as a lawman. Born in Newton, Texas, his cousins also said he was the apple of his grandmother’s eye.

He graduated from Kerr High School and immediately enlisted in the United States Army. He served 3 years and attained the rank of Sgt. E4. He was “Discharged With Honors”.

After discharge Billy began his journey into Law Enforcement in Orange, Texas. Billy was a lawman through and through. He retired from Orange Police Department, then went to work in Winnie, Texas. He retired again, then went back to work in Orange, retired again. Then he went back to work as a deputy in Newton County, Texas. He finally retired completely as a Constable in Newton County. A true lawman, Billy M. Lewis earned a Certification as a Texas State Master Lawman.

Billy leaves to cherish his many memories, his wife of 52 years, Edwina, three children, Stephanie Holmes (Ira) of Orange, Leslie Lewis Jackson (Tyrone) of Crystal Beach, TX and William Marvin Lewis of Beaumont, TX. He will be missed by his cousins Jean (Jeannie Weenie) Holloway and Michael Johnson and a host of grandchildren in Orange. And the one most like him, Maria Lewis Hudson of Round Rock, Texas. She does not have to tell him to “drive faster” anymore.

A Special Thanks to our loving neighbors, friends and other family members who have been our ROCK. We also feel very Blessed to have had the services of Compassion Hospice and Consolidated Home Health.