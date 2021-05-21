A graveside service for Gwenda Merle Gunn, of Beaumont, is scheduled at 2 PM, May 25, 2021 at Jarratt Cemetery in Jacksonville. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

Gwenda passed away on May 20, 2021. She was born in Ponta on September 14,1935 to Travis and Opal (Sessions) Masters. She was passionate about teaching and was an educator in the Houston, Carizzo Springs, Channelview, Deweyville and Laneville school districts.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Bill Gunn.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Deborah Rice and husband, Loren of Vidor; and her two grandsons, Kerry Rice and wife Courtney and Kevin Rice both of Beaumont.