NWS Lake Charles weather update: 9 a.m. 5.20.21

Rain with embedded thunderstorms is over parts of south central Louisiana this morning.

Additional development of showers and thunderstorms is expected this afternoon and evening across our entire region. An additional one to three inches of rain is expected, with locally higher amounts. With the saturated grounds, additional street flooding is possible during the heaviest rains.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected Friday afternoon and evening. Another one to three inches of rain is expected. Again, streets could flood during the heaviest rains.