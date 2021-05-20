NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 6:30 p.m. 5.20.21

The National Hurricane Center is now monitoring a trough of low pressure off the south Texas coast. This system has a low 20% chance for tropical development before it moves inland Friday afternoon or Friday night in southeast Texas or southwest Louisiana.

This system will continue the threat for flash flooding in our area through early Saturday.

There is a high 90% chance for development for a low pressure east of Bermuda. That system will stay out in the Atlantic and pose no threat to us.