expand
Ad Spot

May 21, 2021

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 6:30 p.m. 5.20.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 6:43 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021

Weather

The National Hurricane Center is now monitoring a trough of low pressure off the south Texas coast. This system has a low 20% chance for tropical development before it moves inland Friday afternoon or Friday night in southeast Texas or southwest Louisiana.

This system will continue the threat for flash flooding in our area through early Saturday.
There is a high 90% chance for development for a low pressure east of Bermuda. That system will stay out in the Atlantic and pose no threat to us.

More News

Bobcats clip Hawks in Game One of Regional Quarterfinal series

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 6:30 p.m. 5.20.21

Pine Forest woman arrested for possession

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 2:30 pm 5.20.21

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar