Vidor Police Beat 5.12-5.18.21
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from May 12 – May 18, 2021:
Wednesday, May 12
- Theft at the 300 block of Beach Street
- Assist other agency at Gateway
- Burglary at the 2000 block of Main Street
- Assist other agency at the 1400 block of Orange Street
Thursday, May 13
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 1300 block of Main Street
Saturday, May 15
- Damaged property at the 1100 block of West Circuit
- Warrant service at the 1000 block of Main Street
- Assault at the 100 block of East Freeway
- Warrant service at the 600 block of South Archie Street
- Sexual assault reported in the Vidor area
Monday, May 17
- Assist other agency at the 400 block of Main Street
- Neglect child at the 2400 block of State Hwy. 12
- Missing person at the 700 block of Alamo Street
Tuesday, May 18
- Warrant service at Courtland and Main
- Assist other agency at Interstate 10 westbound
- Public intoxication at the 600 block of Main Street
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department