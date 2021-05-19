expand
Ad Spot

May 19, 2021

Vidor Police Beat 5.12-5.18.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:41 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from May 12 – May 18, 2021:

Wednesday, May 12

  • Theft at the 300 block of Beach Street
  • Assist other agency at Gateway
  • Burglary at the 2000 block of Main Street
  • Assist other agency at the 1400 block of Orange Street

Thursday, May 13

  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 1300 block of Main Street

Saturday, May 15

  • Damaged property at the 1100 block of West Circuit
  • Warrant service at the 1000 block of Main Street
  • Assault at the 100 block of East Freeway
  • Warrant service at the 600 block of South Archie Street
  • Sexual assault reported in the Vidor area

Monday, May 17

  • Assist other agency at the 400 block of Main Street
  • Neglect child at the 2400 block of State Hwy. 12
  • Missing person at the 700 block of Alamo Street

Tuesday, May 18

  • Warrant service at Courtland and Main
  • Assist other agency at Interstate 10 westbound
  • Public intoxication at the 600 block of Main Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

More News

LC-M receives LifeShare Blood check for donations

Vidor Police Beat 5.12-5.18.21

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 3:30 pm 5.19.21

St. Mary Catholic School Honor Roll

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

LC-M receives LifeShare Blood check for donations

DEVELOPING NEWS

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 3:30 pm 5.19.21

Education

St. Mary Catholic School Honor Roll

News

Free Meals for Children WOCCISD

Faith & Values

Friends and Family Day/Pentecost Sunday

News

Boudreaux, Cooper Mr. and Miss BCHS; Riley Educator of the Year

News

LDWF Reminds Public to be Mindful of Displaced Wildlife in Aftermath of Flooding Rains

Local

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 8:30 a.m. 5.19.21

Lifestyle

Jobs for Veterans

News

What Made Orange Great: Lutcher and Moore Lumber Company was the largest and longest lasting in Orange

Lifestyle

Today is May 19

Education

LSCO honors fmr. State Senator Carl Parker with first ever honorary degree

Education

LSCO’s first early college high school cohorts graduates with Associate’s Degrees

Lifestyle

Community Briefs 5.19.21

Home and Garden

OrangeYouBold: Dress up those boring walls

Celebrations

2021 “Miss Orange County Scholarship Pageant” winners announced

Crime

Crime Stoppers of SE Texas Names New Campus Coordinator

Education

LSCO rescinds mask requirements

Education

WOCCISD Closed Remainder of Week

Lifestyle

Shootout on the Sabine – Cancelled

News

LDWF Announces 2021 Alligator Lottery for WMAs, USACE Property and Public Lakes

Business

Flood Relief: 5 U-Haul Stores Offering Help in Texas, Louisiana

DEVELOPING NEWS

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 3 p.m. 5.18.21

BREAKING NEWS

County officials recommending voluntary evacuation for lying areas on the Neches River in Orange County