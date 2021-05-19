Vidor Police Beat 5.12-5.18.21

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from May 12 – May 18, 2021:

Wednesday, May 12

Theft at the 300 block of Beach Street

Assist other agency at Gateway

Burglary at the 2000 block of Main Street

Assist other agency at the 1400 block of Orange Street

Thursday, May 13

Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 1300 block of Main Street

Saturday, May 15

Damaged property at the 1100 block of West Circuit

Warrant service at the 1000 block of Main Street

Assault at the 100 block of East Freeway

Warrant service at the 600 block of South Archie Street

Sexual assault reported in the Vidor area

Monday, May 17

Assist other agency at the 400 block of Main Street

Neglect child at the 2400 block of State Hwy. 12

Missing person at the 700 block of Alamo Street

Tuesday, May 18

Warrant service at Courtland and Main

Assist other agency at Interstate 10 westbound

Public intoxication at the 600 block of Main Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department