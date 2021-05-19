Orange Police Beat 5.18.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 18, 2021:
- Driving under the influence of alcohol at the 1600 block of Link
- Theft at the 2400 block of 4th Street
- Theft at the 2300 block of Lutcher Drive
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 1200 block of 1st Street
- Missing person at the 3300 block of Cosmos
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 1000 block of Hickory Trails
- Damaged property at the 2500 block of Allie Payne Road
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Burton Ave.
- Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department