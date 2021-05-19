Orange Police Beat 5.18.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 18, 2021:

Driving under the influence of alcohol at the 1600 block of Link

Theft at the 2400 block of 4 th Street

Street Theft at the 2300 block of Lutcher Drive

Miscellaneous incidents at the 1200 block of 1 st Street

Street Missing person at the 3300 block of Cosmos

Miscellaneous incidents at the 1000 block of Hickory Trails

Damaged property at the 2500 block of Allie Payne Road

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Burton Ave.

Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department