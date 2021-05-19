expand
Ad Spot

May 19, 2021

OP-ED: Story Over a Cup: A connoisseur of dad jokes

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 6:28 am Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Michael Cole
Story Over A Cup

My favorite jokes in the world are Dad Jokes. As a point of order, they are my wife’s least favorite. But I figure if I tell enough of them, she will appreciate the humor of them.

To me there is nothing funnier than those punny punch lines.

If you were to follow my Facebook page or personal account you will see them both full of them.

I find them to be funny, and in times like these, we need laughter…

I was going to insert a time traveling dad joke right here, but none of the readers thought it was funny.

You can use Dad Jokes in almost any situation.

For instance, my wife and I were in a restaurant (one I probably can never go back to now), and the waitress asked me if we want a box for our leftovers, to which I replied, “No, but I would wrestle for them.”

My best stuff is so unappreciated.

I will hear a Dad joke today, and I will store it away to deliver at just the right time.

Yes, I am a connoisseur of Dad Jokes. I collect only the best of the worst to spring on my unsuspecting audience at just the right time.

We passed a cemetery recently and told the person I was traveling with that I wanted to invest in a cemetery. I felt it was a business that was taking off.

He asked why.

People are dying to get inside, I replied.

I need a new person to drink coffee with now.

And I will hold on to them forever. You never know when you will need one. After seeing a friend I had not been in contact with for years on Facebook, he mentioned my beard.

He didn’t like beards himself.

I replied, neither did I. But it grew on me.

I will probably see him again at our 2044 High School Reunion.

They are harmless fun. We need to lighten up these days. Far too often it is so easy to get mired in negativity and see the downside of the pandemic, the economy, politics, that bug crawling on your shoulder right now.

A good laugh at the weirdest time.

I told a wildlife friend recently I was shocked to find out no bobcats were actually named ‘Bob’

He was having a bad day, and this ill-timed Dad Joke made him laugh and made his day a little brighter.

And it’s times like those which make being a connoisseur of the Dad Joke worth it.

Making people’s days brighter. A little humor may not correct all of life’s woes, but it can make a moment a little less sucky.

Which reminds me, I bought an expensive fountain pen and was showing it to my wife the other day. She asked me what was so special about it.

I said it wrote underwater. She looked impressed. Then I added, it also wrote other words too.

She didn’t laugh.

Like I said, it’s growing on her.

Michael Cole is a syndicated columnist that when he is not writing, he is plotting global domination. You can follow him at www.storyoveracup.com

 

More News

LC-M receives LifeShare Blood check for donations

Vidor Police Beat 5.12-5.18.21

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 3:30 pm 5.19.21

St. Mary Catholic School Honor Roll

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

LC-M receives LifeShare Blood check for donations

DEVELOPING NEWS

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 3:30 pm 5.19.21

Education

St. Mary Catholic School Honor Roll

News

Free Meals for Children WOCCISD

Faith & Values

Friends and Family Day/Pentecost Sunday

News

Boudreaux, Cooper Mr. and Miss BCHS; Riley Educator of the Year

News

LDWF Reminds Public to be Mindful of Displaced Wildlife in Aftermath of Flooding Rains

Local

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 8:30 a.m. 5.19.21

Lifestyle

Jobs for Veterans

News

What Made Orange Great: Lutcher and Moore Lumber Company was the largest and longest lasting in Orange

Lifestyle

Today is May 19

Education

LSCO honors fmr. State Senator Carl Parker with first ever honorary degree

Education

LSCO’s first early college high school cohorts graduates with Associate’s Degrees

Lifestyle

Community Briefs 5.19.21

Home and Garden

OrangeYouBold: Dress up those boring walls

Celebrations

2021 “Miss Orange County Scholarship Pageant” winners announced

Crime

Crime Stoppers of SE Texas Names New Campus Coordinator

Education

LSCO rescinds mask requirements

Education

WOCCISD Closed Remainder of Week

Lifestyle

Shootout on the Sabine – Cancelled

News

LDWF Announces 2021 Alligator Lottery for WMAs, USACE Property and Public Lakes

Business

Flood Relief: 5 U-Haul Stores Offering Help in Texas, Louisiana

DEVELOPING NEWS

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 3 p.m. 5.18.21

BREAKING NEWS

County officials recommending voluntary evacuation for lying areas on the Neches River in Orange County