May 19, 2021

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 3:30 pm 5.19.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:36 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

The National Weather Service is expecting another round of showers and thunderstorms tonight. Rain totals will be less than two inches in most places.

The next round of showers and thunderstorms will be late Thursday afternoon into the evening. Two to four inches of rain is possible.
Because of all the rain we have seen this week, it will not take much to cause roads to flood again. Stay vigilant, especially at night when it is more difficult to tell how deep the water is on the roads. When flash flood warnings are in effect, stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

