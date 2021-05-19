LTTE: Cleaning up Orange

My name is Chase Peacock. I’m 11 and a 6th grader at LCJH. I’m writing you this letter to earn my Communication Merit Badge for Boy Scouts.

My Troop recently helped pick up trash for Bassmaster’s and also the Mauriceville Crawfish Festival. I also volunteered to help pick up trash in the community for Shangra-La. I think that the City of Orange should put together more trash pick up activities. These activities help our community become a better place. It also helps clean up our community which is better for the environment. This is a good way for scouts and students to earn service hours by giving back to their community.

Thank you,

Chase (Last name excluded due to age).

Orange, Texas