LSCO’s first early college high school cohorts graduates with Associate’s Degrees

PORT ARTHUR – Before walking across the stage to receive their high school diplomas, a group of students earned their Associate’s Degrees through the duel credit program with Lamar State College Orange’s (LSCO).

LSCO’s first Early College High School (ECHS) cohort graduated this past Saturday with associate’s degrees at LSCO’s Spring graduation ceremony, after four years of taking college classes while in high school earned them a college degree before even receiving their high school diploma.

The West Orange-Stark High School students enrolled in LSCO’s first-ever Early College High School program as 9th graders and each year took LSCO classes in order to earn a college degree while still in high school.

“We couldn’t be prouder of what these students have accomplished as our first graduates of our Early College High School program. When this partnership was envisioned years ago, this day – graduation – was our ultimate goal. The sky is the limit for these Gators who will graduate high school with a college degree already in hand. Given what they have already achieved, I have no doubt that their determination will bring them to even greater heights in the future,” said LSCO President, Dr. Thomas Johnson.

West Orange Cove-Consolidated Independent School District (WOCCISD) Superintendent Dr. Rickie Harris was also on hand to present students with their distinguished ECHS graduation cords. WOCCISD Board Members Ruth Hancock, Linda Platt-Bryant, and Tricia Stroud, and WOSHS Principal Rolanda Holifield were also in attendance.

Last week, twenty-five West Orange-Stark 8th graders were selected as LSCO’s fifth ECHS cohort. They will begin their dual-credit classes this fall when they start high school.