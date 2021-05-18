Orange Police Beat 5.17.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 17, 2021:

Warrant service at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Stolen vehicle at the 500 block of Decatur Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Simmons and North Lutcher

Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 1600 block of Burton Ave.

Public intoxication at the 1100 block of 6 th Street

Street Damaged property at the 4000 block of Sikes

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1700 block of 16th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department