NWS Lake Charles weather update: 3 p.m. 5.18.21

After all the heavy rain and flash flooding yesterday, we have had a little break today.

However, we are expecting another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms late tonight into tomorrow morning. Another 5 to 10 inches of rain is possible, with locally higher amounts approaching 20 inches.

Anywhere in our region could see this next heavy rain event. It is too difficult to pinpoint one city over another.

Plan now on how to protect your home, like using sandbags. Stay off the roads when flash flood warnings are in effect. It is much harder to tell how deep the water is on the roads when it is dark outside.

In addition, many rivers are now flooding. Keep up with the latest river observations and forecasts at

Finally, due to the strong south winds, tides are running high, which will cause minor coastal flooding for the next few days. This could also hinder drainage from the I-10 corridor south to the coast during the heavy rains late tonight and Wednesday.