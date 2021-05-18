Delores Eileen Stevens Magness

Nov. 28, 1944 – Feb. 25, 2021

Delores Eileen (Dee) Stevens was born Nov. 28, 1944, in Orange, Texas, the daughter of Cecile Ratcliff Stevens and Billy Stevens. She passed away on Feb. 25, 2021, in Lake Charles, La. after contracting the Covid-19 virus.

Dee was a 1963 graduate of Stark High School in Orange. She married Raymond James Magness in 1964. She retired after 30 years of service to the Harris County and Orange County tax offices. She was a long-time member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She later served as an aide and librarian at Lake Charles Charter Academy for nearly ten years. She was secretary of the USADance SWLA Youth Chapter 5057 board for the past six years, and she volunteered much time and resources in support of the DanceSport Academy.

The greatest joy of her life was being Meme to her grandsons. You truly knew she loved you when she called you, “SweetPea.”

Dee was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Cynthia Marie Magness, and granddaughter Casey Marie Magness.

She is survived by her brothers, Jimmy Don Stevens of Orange, Texas, Ross Stevens and wife Penny of Singer, La., and Billy Ray Stevens and wife Mary Jane of Singer, La., sister Vada Lou Burnett and husband Wesley of Singer, La.; sons, Gregory James Magness of Austin, Texas, and John Robert Magness and wife Wendy Lynn of Westlake, La.; daughter Amy Marie Alaoui and husband Mohamed of Houston; grandchildren Timothy and wife Jasmine, Derian, and Braden Magness, Jacob Inman and Alec Melton; and great-grandchildren Taryn and Matison Langston and Jackson Magness.

Dee will be buried at 2 p.m. on May 30, 2021, alongside her daughter in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange, Texas. Procession will begin at 1:30 p.m. from Claybar Funeral Home. Her grandsons and great-grandson will serve as pallbearers. A Celebration of Life will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.