County officials recommending voluntary evacuation for lying areas on the Neches River in Orange County

Orange County officials are monitoring the flood levels on both the east and west sides of Orange County in the low lying areas. Currently County Officials are recommending a voluntary evacuation for Lake View area including Four Oaks Ranch Road, Loving Acres, Connelly Road and all other low lying areas on the Neches River in Orange County.

To monitor the lake, river and flood stage levels for the Neches and Sabine Rivers go to http://www.setexasrain.org/

There are many dangers of driving into flooded roadways. When there is water across a road, drivers should always turn around and choose a different route. Texas Department of Transportation has the following tips:

-Six inches of water can cause tires to lose traction and begin to slide.

-Twelve inches of water can float many cars. Two feet of rushing water will carry off pick-up trucks, SUV’s and most other vehicles.

-Water across a road may hide a missing segment of roadbed or a missing bridge.

-In flash floods, waters rise so rapidly they may be far deeper by the time you are halfway across, trapping you in a vehicle.

-Flash floods are especially treacherous at night when it is very difficult to see how deep waters may be or how fast water is rising.

-Floodwater weakens roadbeds. Drivers should proceed cautiously after waters have receded, since the road may collapse under the weight of the vehicle.

As a precaution Orange County has sand and bags at the following locations:

Residents are welcome to bag the sand, bring your own shovel.

• Precinct 1 Maintenance barn located on North Hwy 87 at North Teal

• 11897 State Hwy 62 in Mauriceville directly across from Market Basket on Hwy 62

• Precinct 3 County Maintenance barn located on 2502 West Roundbunch Road

• Precinct 4 County Maintenance barn located on 375 Claiborne Street