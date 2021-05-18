expand
May 18, 2021

Body identified as missing man

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:26 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

A body was identified as missing Luis Martinez Gonzalez. The judge released the body on Monday and the family has been notified.

DNA was not sued in the identification confirmation was by jewelry and clothing which was not released to the media.

The cause of death was drowning and foul play has been ruled out.

Martinez was last seen on April 28, 2021 in Lumberton, Texas. On April 29, 2021, Martinez’s vehicle was located in Bridge City, Texas at the end of Bailey’s Road.

 

OCSO seeking information on missing man

