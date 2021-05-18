Bears get 7th at State Golf Tournament, Burke places a solid 4th

KYLE -After a long two days of rain and lightning delays, LC-M’s Boys Golf Team placed seventh in their fourth trip in school history to the State Championships at the Class 4A State Golf Championships at the Plum Creek Golf Course Tuesday.

In the individual standings, Senior Jack Burke took Fourth.

After getting 18 holes in on Monday despite delays, only nine holes were played on Tuesday.

Burke, the 2019 4A state champion, finished with a 27-hole score of 108 (71-37) to finish in a three-way tie for fourth. He was just one stroke behind third-place medalist Casey Johnson of Seminole, who had a 107 (71-36).

Wimberley’s Jaxon Donaldson was the gold medal winner with a 101 (65-36) while Argyle’s Gaven Lane took silver with a 103 (70-33).

Orangefield freshman Xander Parks finished in a tie for 15th with a 115 (78-37).

Argyle won the team title with a 442 while Monahans was second (464) and Canyon third (471).

The Bears were seventh with a 493.

The Bears following Burke were Travis Love 123 (84-39), Wyatt Wozniak 128 (86-42), Will Van Pelt 137 (97-40) and Tim Weaver 137 (95-42)