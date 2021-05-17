Orange Police Beat 5.14-5.16.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from May 14 – May 16, 2021:

Friday, May 14

Damaged property at the 4000 block of Sikes Road

Burglary at the 400 block of 37 th Street

Street Damaged property at the 400 block of 16 th Street

Street Runaway at the 3300 block of Cosmos Street

Theft at the 1300 block of Park Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16 th Street

Street Warrant at 2800 block of Enner Road

Saturday, May 15

Stolen vehicle at the 800 block of 3rd Street

Controlled substance at the Interstate 10 and MLK

Runaway at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Assault at the 2300 block of Pacific Street

Warrant at the 200 block of West Dewey Ave

Warrant service at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Assault at the 2100 block of 8th Street

Sunday, May 16

Warrant, other county, at the 18500 block of State Hwy. 62

Warrant service at the 200 block of Border Street

Stolen vehicle at the 2900 block of 16 th Street

Street Miscellaneous incidents at the 2900 block of 16 th Street

Street Sexual offense in the Orange area

Stolen vehicle at the 2600 block of Interstate 10

Warrant service at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 12

Theft at the 1000 block of West Bancroft Street

Runaway at the 800 block of 3rd Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department