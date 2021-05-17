expand
Ad Spot

May 17, 2021

Orange Police Beat 5.14-5.16.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:23 am Monday, May 17, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from May 14 – May 16, 2021:

Friday, May 14

  • Damaged property at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
  • Burglary at the 400 block of 37th Street
  • Damaged property at the 400 block of 16th Street
  • Runaway at the 3300 block of Cosmos Street
  • Theft at the 1300 block of Park Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
  • Warrant at 2800 block of Enner Road

Saturday, May 15

  • Stolen vehicle at the 800 block of 3rd Street
  • Controlled substance at the Interstate 10 and MLK
  • Runaway at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Assault at the 2300 block of Pacific Street
  • Warrant at the 200 block of West Dewey Ave
  • Warrant service at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Assault at the 2100 block of 8th Street

Sunday, May 16

  • Warrant, other county, at the 18500 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Warrant service at the 200 block of Border Street
  • Stolen vehicle at the 2900 block of 16th Street
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 2900 block of 16th Street
  • Sexual offense in the Orange area
  • Stolen vehicle at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
  • Warrant service at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 12
  • Theft at the 1000 block of West Bancroft Street
  • Runaway at the 800 block of 3rd Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

More News

Orange Police Beat 5.14-5.16.21

70th Homecoming

Two men plead guilty to oyster violations in Plaquemines Parish

LSCO Pharmacy Techs have Pinning Ceremony

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar