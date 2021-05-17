LSCO Pharmacy Techs have Pinning Ceremony

Congratulations to the Lamar State College Orange Pharmacy Tech students who participated in their Pinning Ceremony.

Students received either a Certificate of Completion or an Institutional Award (Dual Credit) from program director, Loan Nguyen.

Those receiving Certificates of Completion were Genesis Ayala, Alia Brown, Angelica Garza, Candice Kellum, and Meredith Viator.

Those receiving an Institutional Award (Dual Credit) were Aimee Bui, Aadil Chakkiwala, Alexis Chappell, Nathan Dominguez, Valeria Gonzalez, Emberlee Hale, Madison Kari, Logan Morris, Grace Whipps, and Ashley Gerrald.

We are proud of these Gators and their accomplishments!