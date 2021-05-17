Bette Wynne Gould Cook

On May 6, 2021, Bette passed away unexpectedly, though peacefully, at her home in Austin. Born April 6, 1952, in Orange, Texas, she was adopted by her parents, Frances Harrison Gould and Albert Davis Gould. Bette was a third-generation Austinite, a member of a family well known in Austin real estate.

Bette grew up with a tight-knit group of friends who remained close her entire life, some of whom she rode with at Hobby Horse Stables, near where The Domain is today. She attended Casis, O. Henry, and Austin High, then Stephens College and the University of Texas, where she found time to be a Bachelor of Austin debutante.

Bette was raised by a father who was a builder and property owner, and a grandfather who, in 1918, founded Harrison Wilson Pearson, perhaps the oldest continuously operating real estate company in Austin. A career in real estate was a natural fit for Bette. She began as a residential agent and loved renovating old homes in south and east Austin before transitioning to the title business.

Her interests ran the gamut from the early years hunting on south Texas ranches with her father and brother to pursuing her passion for rescuing and adopting all types of pets and wildlife. Any visit to her home revealed her latest animal rehabilitation project. Bette loved coastal fishing and interestingly enough, she was a professional bull riding enthusiast, following the PBR and befriending many top riders and their families. She enjoyed Austin rugby, and she never saw a crawfish boil she didn’t love. Bette became a master at putting out fires, saving your day, and dodging curve balls with grace and class.

On a perfect Texas afternoon, she met her beloved husband while pitching horseshoes at the old Posse West at 24th and Rio Grande. After a whirlwind courtship, the two married in the summer of 1982 and began a true happily ever after. We wholeheartedly believe that Bette is reunited with Laney at the big pool hall in heaven.

The couple raised three unique children whom they cherished very much, with doors always open to surrounding friends and family. They created a space, full of love and acceptance, where those from all walks of life could come and be themselves. If you knew Bette, even briefly, you experienced her warm and loving nature. She was an incredible woman who possessed an unapologetic zest for life.

Bette was preceded in death by her husband, Bryan DeLaney Cook; parents Albert and Frances Gould; grandparents John and Lucille Harrison and Dr. William Albert and Pauline Gould. She is survived by her children Erin Wynne McCorquordale, William Delaney Cook, and Alice Lucile Cook Martin, son-in-law William John Van Martin; brother John A. Gould and his children Harrison and Clayton, and grandson Clayton Gould, Jr., brother-in-law J. V. Cook and his children Bryan and Alice, and her children, Luke and Jeffrey, and all those who called her mom!

Graveside services will be held for friends and family at Austin Memorial Park, Wednesday, June 9, 11:30 am, followed by a Life Celebration, Mattie’s at Green Pastures, 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

