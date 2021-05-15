expand
Ad Spot

May 15, 2021

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 4.26-5.2.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:20 am Saturday, May 15, 2021

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from April 26 – May 2, 2021:

Monday, April 26

  • Assault at the 2800 block of Patillo Road in Orange
  • Threats at the 7300 block of State Hwy. 87 I Orange
  • Fraud at the 3200 block of Lawn Oak Drive in Orange
  • Found property at the 800 block of Border Street in Orange. A small bag of what appears to be methamphetamine was found on the second floor women’s bathroom inside a trash can.
  • Disturbance on North Tram Road in Vidor
  • Disturbance on North Main in Vidor
  • Fraud on Mason Road in Orange

Tuesday, April 27

  • Assault in the Orange area
  • Assault at the Lakeview Sandbar in Vidor
  • Suspicious person at the 2000 block of Main Street in Vidor
  • Assault at the 9200 block of Bill Lane in Orange
  • Theft at the 200 block of Border Street
  • Threats at the 900 block of Yandell Road in Vidor

Wednesday, April 28

  • Theft at the 5800 block of Tyler Street in Vidor
  • Theft at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Theft at the 400 block of Connolly Road in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 5600 block of Main in Vidor
  • Suspicious circumstances at the 8100 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange
  • Suspicious vehicle at the 2800 block of Lake Street in Bridge City

Thursday, April 29

  • Assault at the 7000 block of Lariat Loop in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 8200 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 200 block of Brairwick in Vidor
  • Assault of a child at the 400 block of Chesser in Vidor for an incident which occurred at a different location.

Friday, April 30

  • Fire on Rainbow Road in Orange
  • Theft at the 12000 block of State Hwy 62 in Orange
  • Burglary at the 3300 block of Elk Drive in Orange
  • Sexual assault of a child in the Vidor area

Saturday, May 1

  • Suspicious person at the Interstate 10 near the Asher turnaround in Vidor

Sunday, May 2

  • Animal bite at the 2800 block of Dennis Drive in Orange
  • Recovery of a vehicle on Morris Road in Mauriceville
  • Theft at the 4500 block of Walea Drive in Orange
  • Suspicious circumstances at the Rainbow Bridge in Bridge City

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

More News

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 4.26-5.2.21

And Now You Know: Orange street lights, ladies bowling, movies, and social news in the Summer of 1912

Drainage remains a priority for Orange

OP-ED: Texas businesses need workers. This bill can help.

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar