Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 4.26-5.2.21

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from April 26 – May 2, 2021:

Monday, April 26

Assault at the 2800 block of Patillo Road in Orange

Threats at the 7300 block of State Hwy. 87 I Orange

Fraud at the 3200 block of Lawn Oak Drive in Orange

Found property at the 800 block of Border Street in Orange. A small bag of what appears to be methamphetamine was found on the second floor women’s bathroom inside a trash can.

Disturbance on North Tram Road in Vidor

Disturbance on North Main in Vidor

Fraud on Mason Road in Orange

Tuesday, April 27

Assault in the Orange area

Assault at the Lakeview Sandbar in Vidor

Suspicious person at the 2000 block of Main Street in Vidor

Assault at the 9200 block of Bill Lane in Orange

Theft at the 200 block of Border Street

Threats at the 900 block of Yandell Road in Vidor

Wednesday, April 28

Theft at the 5800 block of Tyler Street in Vidor

Theft at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Theft at the 400 block of Connolly Road in Vidor

Disturbance at the 5600 block of Main in Vidor

Suspicious circumstances at the 8100 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange

Suspicious vehicle at the 2800 block of Lake Street in Bridge City

Thursday, April 29

Assault at the 7000 block of Lariat Loop in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 8200 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 200 block of Brairwick in Vidor

Assault of a child at the 400 block of Chesser in Vidor for an incident which occurred at a different location.

Friday, April 30

Fire on Rainbow Road in Orange

Theft at the 12000 block of State Hwy 62 in Orange

Burglary at the 3300 block of Elk Drive in Orange

Sexual assault of a child in the Vidor area

Saturday, May 1

Suspicious person at the Interstate 10 near the Asher turnaround in Vidor

Sunday, May 2

Animal bite at the 2800 block of Dennis Drive in Orange

Recovery of a vehicle on Morris Road in Mauriceville

Theft at the 4500 block of Walea Drive in Orange

Suspicious circumstances at the Rainbow Bridge in Bridge City

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office