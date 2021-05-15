FAITH: Is the time near?

Well, I’m back on my soap box about precursors. Everything that is going on in the world seems to be a “precursor” for end times.

I can remember as a young child reading and hearing about the “Mark of the Beast”, and wondering how in the world would it be possible for this to happen. It just seemed so far-fetched.

My thoughts were “Why would someone knowingly take the Mark of the Beast?”

Revelation 13:17 states – “And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.

That is a good motivator – to be able to buy grocers, etc. and sell items. Which, if you listen to the news, there are a lot of places you can’t go without the vaccine. I’m not saying the vaccine is the “mark”; I’m saying it is a precursor on how the Government will get us to buy into the “mark”.

Another question I ask myself – “How in the world would a loaf of bread price, rise to a day’s wages?”

At that time a loaf of bread was .32 cents.

Revelation 6:5-7 says it will take everything the average person can earn in a day, to purchase enough wheat flour to make a large loaf of bread. (In this context, a loaf of bread is roughly enough food for one person, for one day.)

The next thought on my list – “I hate needles, how would someone tattoo something on someone?”

For centuries people have supposed that the “mark” will be a cutting, or a tattoo. Some have used this reasoning to say that getting a tattoo is a sin. (I’m not touching that one!)

The Jews during WWII got tattoos that were identifiers. We can understand why some people think of those marks as having pre-figured the mark of the evil one in the end of days. The marks placed upon the Jews were forced upon them by Hitler, but those that take the “mark of the beast” will do so willingly, so they can buy or sell.

Many also think that the mark will be something inserted inside the body, probably some type of computer chip.

The King James Bible translation of Revelation 14:9 is used to support this reasoning. That verse says the mark will be “IN” the forehead or the hand (other translations say “on”). Yes, the mark could possibly be “in” the skin, especially with RFID chips being the size of a grain of rice, and presently being used on animals to locate them, and or track their shots.

But, the verse in Matthew is also translated using “in” rather than “on:” Matthew 6:10 Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven.

When Jesus returns and sets up His earthly Kingdom to do His father’s work, we know that it will be “on” the earth not “in” the earth, so this is really not a good argument.

So, next on the list; is the “Mark” a barcode? Since 1974 with the introduction of the first UPC (Universal Product Code), there has been growing speculation that the mark might be a barcode. Barcodes are made up of 13 vertical lines representing numbers. Some claim that the number six is found at the beginning, middle and end of all barcodes. However, that claim is not true. Barcodes do have a beginning, middle and end mark, but not with 666.

Scientific American states that “a group of Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers has developed a novel way to address the problem of keeping track of vaccinees in third world countries, by embedding the record directly into the skin.

Along with the vaccine, a child would be injected with a bit of dye that is invisible to the naked eye, but easily seen with a special cell-phone filter, combined with an app that shines near-infrared light onto the skin. The dye would be expected to last up to five years, according to tests on pig and rat skin, and human skin in a dish.” https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/invisible-ink-could-reveal-whether-kids-have-been-vaccinated/

So is the time getting near? Yes, with a resounding trumpet call!

I Corinthians 15:52 – “in a flash, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet. For the trumpet will sound, the dead will be raised imperishable, and we will be changed.”

Come Lord Jesus, Come!

Karen Y. Stevens is founder of Orange County Writers Guild