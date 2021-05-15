Faith Calendar 5.15.21

Send announcements to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks before the event.

Church Garage Sale

Orange First Church of the Nazarene is hosting a Church Garage Sale from 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, at 3810 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Orange. The event is to help raise funds for youth camp.

Women’s Conference

Ignite Christian Fellowship presents Tearing Down Stronghold Women’s Conference from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at 4685 Hwy. 12 in Vidor. Conference with worship, teaching, and testimonies designed just for women. Free event, lunch on Saturday. RSVP at https://ignitechristianfellowship.com/

Gather OC

Young adults residing in the Orange area are invited to participate in GATHER OC, a relaxed worship and learning time, designed for single and married young adults, ages 20s-40s. Participants will have the opportunity to get to know new friends and share time with their peers in a warm and inviting, coffee shop-style setting. The hour together will include musical praise and worship, corporate quiet time, a short devotional and small group time.

GATHER OC will take place Sunday nights from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 1819 N. 16th Street in Orange, Texas.

For more information contact Pastor Ryan Chandler at ryan@trinityorange.com or call the Trinity Baptist Church office at 409-886-1333.

Food Pantry

5K Ministries Food Pantry, located at 9125 Skeeter, Orange, TX 77632 at the corner of Hwy 62 and Skeeter 3 miles north of the intersection in Mauriceville, is open 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Fridays. For more information, call 409-745-7110

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.