expand
Ad Spot

May 14, 2021

Courtesy photo

Voice of Democracy Awards 2021

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 6:32 pm Friday, May 14, 2021

The Veterans of Foreign Wars & Auxiliary Post #2775 announces the winners of the Voice of Democracy Awards for 2021. VFW Chairman Jim Seales, far right, and Auxiliary Patricia Kemp, far left, presented the awards to First place winner, Tuyen Le, of Bridge City, center, Second Place winner Timothy Anderson, of Kirbyville, second from left, Third Place was Brennon Roy of LCM, second from right. Jon Small of Orangefield, not pictured, placed Fourth Place. Le also placed Third in District.

More News

Voice of Democracy Awards 2021

Clara LeBleu Murphy

Presented Combat Flag

John Philip Sudigala

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar