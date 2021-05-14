Pentecost Weekend, May 22-23, Catholic Church in SETX will celebrate re-birth

Face-covering mandate to be relaxed

To The Leader

For the Catholic Church, Pentecost is recognized as the Birthday of the Church. It commemorates the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the Apostles after Jesus’ Ascension into heaven. This year it is celebrated May 23. Bishop David Toups has announced that he is also calling this Pentecost the re-birth of the Church in Southeast Texas.

He is encouraging all Catholics to come back to Church. “As we celebrate the Birthday of the Church on Pentecost, may we also experience the re-birth of the Church in Southeast Texas – together better than ever!”

In a letter to the Catholic community issued May 14, Bishop Toups announced that on Pentecost weekend, May 22-23, the Diocese is relaxing the face-covering mandate for the Catholic Churches in Southeast Texas. Face coverings will be encouraged but not mandated. In addition he is lifting the dispensation of the Sunday Mass obligation.

“It is now time for us to once again be spiritually nourished by the Eucharist and strengthened by gathering with the community. We need Jesus and we need each other!” Bishop Toups said.

Precautions will continue to be in place for those who are vulnerable. In his May 14 letter Bishop Toups wrote, “For the past year and a half, the Diocese of Beaumont has been striving to make well-informed and prudent decisions out of love and care for all of the faithful, especially those who are most vulnerable. Moving forward, every person must make informed and responsible decisions for their own well-being and be conscious of the needs and sensitivities of others”

Those who are elderly or vulnerable are encouraged to continue to take precautions which can include wearing masks and sitting in “designated sections of our churches set aside for social distancing.”