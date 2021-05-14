Orange Police Beat 5.13.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 13, 2021:

Assault at the 1800 block of Lincoln Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16 th Street

Street Threats at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Theft at the 7100 block of Interstate 10

Burglary at the 200 block of Farragut Ave.

Burglary at the 2300 block of Fairway Drive

Assault at the 500 block of Morrell Blvd

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department