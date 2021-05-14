expand
May 14, 2021

Orange Police Beat 5.13.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:45 am Friday, May 14, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 13, 2021:

  • Assault at the 1800 block of Lincoln Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
  • Threats at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Theft at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
  • Burglary at the 200 block of Farragut Ave.
  • Burglary at the 2300 block of Fairway Drive
  • Assault at the 500 block of Morrell Blvd

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

