Badgett nets BCI Employee of the Month

The BCI Employee of the Month is Desiree Badgett.

Mrs. Badgett has been with Bridge City ISD for four years. She started in Functional Academics, and for the last two years she has been the third grade inclusion paraprofessional.

Mrs. Baggett is from Port Arthur and she has been married for almost 20 years. She has three amazing children; a son who is a senior, a daughter who is a Sophomore Strutter, and her baby girl is in first grade.

In the spare time she sneaks in, she says she loves to read and watch movies, but mostly her kids keep her time occupied. She worked in the medical field for 20 years but always wanted to work for the school district, because she absolutely loves helping kids.

She is the oldest of six children, so it is just in her nature to be helpful. She says she has learned so much from the amazing teachers she works with, and that she has truly never been happier at any other job she’s ever had.

We think she’s found the perfect fit too, and we are so thankful for the care and compassion she shows to our students. She is the best of the best, and always willing to go the extra mile to help others. Thank you for your service, and congratulations on this well deserved recognition!