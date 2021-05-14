All-District 22-4A Softball Team: Lady Cat Sorge nets MVP

Here is the All-District 22-4A Girls Softball Team as selected by the 22-4A coaches:

SUPERLATIVES

MVP- Codie Sorge, Sr., Orangefield

Offensive MVP- Bailey Frenzel, Sr., LC-M

Defensive MVP- Olivia Grant, Sr., Orangefield

Newcomer of the Year- Jacelyn Cook, Fr., LC-M

Coach of the Year- Rebekah Ragsdale, Orangefield

First Team:

Pitchers-

Karson Friar, Sr., LC-M

Carson Fall, Fr., Bridge City

Catcher

Emma Humplik, Sr., Orangefield

Infielders

Ryden Stanfield, Sr., Orangefield

Harleigh Rawls, Soph., Orangefield

Madeline Stephenson, Sr., LC-M

Cami Shugart, Jr., LC-M

Austyn Daniels, Sr., Bridge City

Kynlie Sisk, Jr., Lumberton

Bailey Edwards, Jr., Lumberton

Outfielders

Halle Post, Sr., Lumberton

Amaris Larkin, Soph., Bridge City

Skyler Head, Sr., Vidor

Ava Wright, Fr., LC-M

Heather Mineer, Sr., Orangefield

Designated Player – Madyson Melton, Sr., Bridge City

Utility Players –

Ansley Moore, Soph., LC-M

Sydnie Cline, Jr., Lumberton

Second Team:

Pitcher- Aarilynne Richardson, Jr., Vidor

Catcher- Shae Fontenot, Jr., LC-M

Utility Player- Andreya Garrett, Soph., Vidor

Infielders

Maggie Blythe, Jr., Silsbee

Brilie Cornelison, Soph., Vidor

Pacie Sisk, Jr., Lumberton

Katelyn Smart, Sr., Silsbee

Abigail Curphey, Fr., Orangefield

T’Era Garrett, Soph., WO-S

Outfielders

Joli Ponfick, Jr., Orangefield

Rhylan Wilson, Fr., LC-M

Lakin Adkins, Sr., LCM

Rayleigh Middleton, Sr., Silsbee

Laila Rhodes, Jr., WO-S

Honorable Mention:

Kaylyn Dosch, Jr., Bridge City

Haley Munoz, Fr., Bridge City

Madyson Henley, Jr., Lumberton

Chloey Verde Sr., Lumberton

Maybie Sisk, Fr., Lumberton

Emilee Whitted, Sr., Silsbee

Briana Woods, Jr., Silsbee

Taliyah Washington, Sr., WO-S

Nataleigh Sims, Soph., WO-S