Bridge City man and woman arrested for possession

On Wednesday, the Orange Regional Tactical Response Team executed an evidentiary search warrant at 1101 Bernice in Bridge City, Texas. The warrant was in reference to narcotics being sold from the residence.

During a search of the residence, a large amount of methamphetamine along with several firearms were located inside. Ory Henry, 27, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Rachel Morgan, 29, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1.

This was a joint investigation conducted by the City of Orange Narcotic Division, West Orange Police Department and the Bridge City Police Department.