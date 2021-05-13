Bobcats rope Sealy in Game One behind Bergeron “no-no”

CROSBY – Riding the arm of senior standout ace Bryce Bergeron and his amazing no-hit performance, the Orangefield Bobcats blanked the Sealy Tigers 2-0 in Game One of their best-of-3 Class 4A Area Round series Thursday evening at Crosby High School.

It was quite the duel between Bergeron, who notched a complete-game shutout against Liberty in the bidistrict round, and Sealy’s Rhys Reichardt, who tossed a complete-game three-hitter while striking out two. Bergeron notched four strikeouts on the night.

The Bobcats scored all the runs they needed in the top of the third as Tyler Shearin and Tyler Washington each drove in runs in the frame.

Washington, Kameryn Henderson and Jason Bodin had the three Bobcat hits.

The Bobcats (20-7-2) and the Tigers (11-19) will meet in Game Two at 5 p.m. Friday at Crosby High School with Game Three, if necessary, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday back at Crosby.