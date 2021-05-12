expand
May 12, 2021

Orange Police Beat 5.11.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:18 am Wednesday, May 12, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 11, 2021:

  • Evading detention at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 105 and State Hwy. 62
  • Theft at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Burglary at the 2200 block of Chasse Bend
  • Warrant service at the 400 block of Bridal Wreath Street
  • Assault at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
  • Hit and run resulting on vehicle damage at the 500 block of Bluebonnet Road
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7600 block of MLK
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy 62 and north service road

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

