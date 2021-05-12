Orange helps prepare for PA Southeast Texas Veteran’s Stand-Down

From staff reports

There will be 58 vendors participating in the Southeast Texas Veteran’s Stand-Down event along with numerous health-related groups providing all types of free health-related check-ups/screenings from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Friday.

The Gulf Coast Health Center and the City of Port Arthur Health Department will also be providing Johnson and Johnson and Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations for attendees that have not already been vaccinated as well.

City of Port Arthur Health Department will conduct temperature checks on every one that enters the facility. Facemasks will be required. Additional facemasks will be on hand for those that do not have one.

Hand Sanitizer will be available at the registration table and throughout the venue.

Draping is being set-up between the vendor/booths and between rows to encourage social distancing as well.

The Southeast Texas Food Bank will provide back packs; fresh fruit; and bags of potatoes. They’ll also be signing up qualified clients for the Social Services/SNAP program. The Southeast Texas Civilian Task Force and Goodwill are providing hygiene kits/bags and household cleaning supplies to attendees.

The Pipefitters Local Union is also supporting the event. Local veteran volunteer groups/organizations and the U.S. Coast Guard will be helping to distribute items to area veteran’s during the event as well.

As in the past, Chevron Phillips, Motiva, and Valero are all once again supporting the event as well.

City of Port Arthur Mayor Thurman will provide some remarks at the opening ceremony and the Memorial High School NJROTOC Cadets will present the colors once again. The opening ceremony will be held outside.

The Port Arthur Transit Authority has established Park and Ride sites at local faith-based facilities for area veterans to ride to the Civic Center for free. This was coordinated by the Associate Pastor at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Port Arthur. He’s been working particularly closely with area churches. Also, veteran’s will be able to ride for Free the regular transit service on buses headed to the Civic Center on Friday as well.

Pastor Demetrius Moffett opened the doors of the Church of God on 16th Street in Orange to supply a place for volunteers to pack duffle bags for veterans a well.

An event to assist veterans in Orange is scheduled for July.