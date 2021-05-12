LC-M’s Dileo, McDow net Masonic Awards

The Masonic Honesty and Integrity Award program was instituted to recognize the youth of today who possess the qualities to become leaders of tomorrow. Annually, lodges select deserving juniors from each high school in their region for this award.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School’s Montana DiLeo and Andy McDow were selected to receive this honor. They and students from other area schools were recognized by the Masons at a recent dinner in their honor.