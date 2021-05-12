Escaped Orange County inmate caught

According to Orange County Constable PCT 4 Matt Ortego and Orange County Sheriffs Josh Lockett, shortly before 8:30 a.m., the Vidor Police Department, Orange County Sheriffs Office, Rose City Marshall’s Office and the Orange County PCT 4 Constables Office took Drew Davis Paul into custody without incident.

Paul was taken into custody at the Rose City Travel Plaza after a citizen spotted him walking.

Further in-depth informant on the incident will come from the Orange County Sheriffs Office later today.