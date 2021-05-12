expand
Ad Spot

May 12, 2021

Courtesy photo OC PCT 4 Constable

Escaped Orange County inmate caught

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:52 am Wednesday, May 12, 2021

According to Orange County Constable PCT 4 Matt Ortego and Orange County Sheriffs Josh Lockett, shortly before 8:30 a.m., the Vidor Police Department,  Orange County Sheriffs Office, Rose City Marshall’s Office and the Orange County PCT 4 Constables Office took Drew Davis Paul into custody without incident.
Paul was taken into custody at the Rose City Travel Plaza after a citizen spotted him walking.
Further in-depth informant on the incident will come from the Orange County Sheriffs Office later today.

More News

Escaped criminal back in custody

Thomas Buck Bolt, Jr.

OP-ED: Science: Our best shot for COVID recovery for everyone

Escaped Orange County inmate caught

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar