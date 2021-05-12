Escaped criminal back in custody

PRESS RELEASE— On Wednesday, May 12, 2021 escaped inmate Drew Davis Paul was taken into custody at the Travel Plaza in Rose City around 8:30 A.M. without incident. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Vidor Police Department, the Orange County Precinct 4 Constables Office, the Rose City Marshall’s Office, and Texas Department of Corrections (TDC). TDC provided K-9 and mounted units during the search and maintaining a perimeter. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office also provided air support during the search. Local agencies responded to the area after receiving a tip by a citizen who had observed the escapee walking near the interstate.

Once Paul was taken into custody he was transported to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office where he was interviewed by Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. The Detectives determined through questioning, Paul hid in the marsh water area in the woods near the interstate all night to evade capture. Paul stated he turned himself in due to the elements and knowing he was actively being sought after by authorities. Along with his original charges, Paul will also be charged with Escape.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all the agencies who assisted in the search for Paul. The Sheriff’s Office is appreciative of the working relationship with have within the agencies of Orange County.

We would also like to give a special thank you to Chief Carroll and his Officers at the Vidor Police Department for their quick reaction and hours they worked over to bring Paul into custody.