100 for Hope: Salvation Army Board kicks off two week fundraiser

Orange County Salvation Army, along with helping assist families with assistance, is also a church.

The mission of the church is to help others and sometimes that means helping make a dollar stretch a little further.

This year, the board was challenged to a fundraising event and it selected 100 for Hope. The goal is to raise $10,000 by May 21.

Since 1889, The Salvation Army has faithfully and consistently worked to help those in need, 365 days a year, providing assistance to individuals and families who find themselves in crisis, shelter to those experiencing homelessness, food and meals to the hungry, and much more.

The Salvation Army Family stores help the community in a couple of very important ways. When you donate goods, you’re helping to provide items that are sold to the community or given to those in great need. When you shop for items at our stores, not only are you getting a great deal, but you’re directly funding the life-restoring programs that exist at The Salvation Army. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the sale of donated items at the store support the year-round work and ministry of The Salvation Army in the local community.

“We’re always in need of donations for our Family Store. It’s great to clear out your closet or garage and know your items are helping someone in need. Donations are tax deductible – and we’ll even come and pick up them up!” said Lt. Colonel Ronnie Raymer, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army in Texas. “As well as providing great value items for people to buy, the proceeds from the store support all of the programs at The Salvation Army. Your donations of clothing and furniture help provide shelter for someone experiencing homelessness, give a hot meal to someone who is hungry, and help provide financial assistance to families in crisis.”

Captain Jan Zuniga said, “We are just a bandaid but we can make an impact. We are here to help a dollar go further.”

“Twenty years ago, when this driveway was built, who knew it would become a driveway of hope?” Captain Frankie Zuniga said. “It has brought hope when so many have lost so much.”

Each person is asked to raise $100 for Salvation Army. To make a donation, see a board member or stop by Boys and Girls Club. Checks are to be made out to The Salvation Army of Orange.