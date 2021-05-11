Orange Police Beat 5.10.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 10, 2021:

Traffic collision resulting in injury at Farm to Market Road 105 and State Hwy. 62

Traffic collision resulting in fatality at Western and Border

Damaged property at the 1300 block of 14 th Street

Street Burglary at the 200 block of Camellia Ave

Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Warrant service at the 4200 block of 27th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department