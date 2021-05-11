expand
May 11, 2021

Orange Police Beat 5.10.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:44 am Tuesday, May 11, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 10, 2021:

  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at Farm to Market Road 105 and State Hwy. 62
  • Traffic collision resulting in fatality at Western and Border
  • Damaged property at the 1300 block of 14th Street
  • Burglary at the 200 block of Camellia Ave
  • Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Warrant service at the 4200 block of 27th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

