May 10, 2021

Photo courtesy SFA Softball

Wilbur sets new win mark for SFA

By Van Wade

Published 9:22 am Monday, May 10, 2021

NACOGDOCHES – What a banner season it has been for Bridge City native Kassidy Wilbur and her Stephen F. Austin Ladyjack teammates.

Over the weekend, Wilbur, a junior, wrapped up a tremendous regular season with a 1-0 complete-game, nine-inning extra inning shutout over Houston Baptist on Senior Day to wrap up Southland Conference play.

In the process, Wilbur (29-4) set a new school-record single-season wins mark with her 29 wins for the SLC champion Ladyjacks (34-10), who wrapped up SLC play with a sparkling 24-2 mark.

Wilbur has worked 212 2/3 innings this season. She has allowed just 126 hits with an amazing earned run average of 0.86. She has struck out 253 batters and has walked just 82.

The Ladyjacks will open up the SLC Conference Tournament this week.

