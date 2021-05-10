expand
Ad Spot

May 10, 2021

Vidor man dies in motorcycle wreck

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:14 pm Monday, May 10, 2021

On May 9, at approximately 9:45p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on FM 105, approximately one  mile north of Vidor, in Orange County.  The crash involved a suspect fleeing from Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies.

The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicates that a 2002 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling southbound on FM 105.  The Orange County Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop, but the motorcyclist failed to stop for law enforcement.  The driver of the motorcycle continued to flee at a high rate of speed and lost control.  The motorcycle traveled off the road and struck a tree.

The motorcyclist, 40-year-old Ned Lee Bishop Jr. of Vidor, was transported to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries.  Bishop did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the hospital.  Bishop was not wearing a helmet.

At the time of the crash, there were no other riders on the motorcycle.

This remains an ongoing investigation and there are no additional details available at this time.

More News

Wynona Nance

Orange County marriage licenses issued 5.3-5.7.21

Orange Police Beat 5.7-5.9.21

Vidor man dies in motorcycle wreck

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Vidor man dies in motorcycle wreck

News

BCISD welcomes new Trustee Zoch

Local

U.S. Department of Justice and EDTX Recognize Federal, State, Local, and Tribal Law Enforcement During National Police Week

Local

Service Determines Triangle Pigtoe Does Not Warrant Endangered Species Act Protection

News

WO-S’ Jones, Hogg receive Masonic Lodge awards

News

See how much Texas gas prices jumped in a month

News

Stark Reading Contest winners announced

Lifestyle

Today is May 10

News

Texans report health care as toughest living expense

Home and Garden

Combating increased impacts of isolation among older adults with sensory loss

Lifestyle

Gift of Life celebrates life this Mother’s Day by encouraging lifesaving breast cancer screenings

Faith & Values

Faith Calendar 5.8.21

Education

Diocese of Beaumont announces new Superintendent of Catholic Schools

Home and Garden

Master Gardeners: Citrus Borers are abound

Faith & Values

Praying for nation, county and families in the county

Local

Nichols requests applications for Texas Armed Services Scholarship

Lifestyle

And Now You Know: Orange Movie Playbill from May 4, 1951

News

Missing Boater’s Body Found in the Little Atchafalaya River

Local

CASA of the Sabine Neches Region observes National Foster Care Month

Local

Celebrating all our mothers

Local

Applications available for City of Orange HOT Tax Funds

Education

Abbey Brown inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Lifestyle

Community Briefs 5.8.21

News

David Bailey remains the voters’ choice