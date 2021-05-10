Vidor man dies in motorcycle wreck

On May 9, at approximately 9:45p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on FM 105, approximately one mile north of Vidor, in Orange County. The crash involved a suspect fleeing from Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies.

The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicates that a 2002 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling southbound on FM 105. The Orange County Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop, but the motorcyclist failed to stop for law enforcement. The driver of the motorcycle continued to flee at a high rate of speed and lost control. The motorcycle traveled off the road and struck a tree.

The motorcyclist, 40-year-old Ned Lee Bishop Jr. of Vidor, was transported to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries. Bishop did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the hospital. Bishop was not wearing a helmet.

At the time of the crash, there were no other riders on the motorcycle.

This remains an ongoing investigation and there are no additional details available at this time.