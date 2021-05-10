expand
May 10, 2021

Courtesy Photo Michael Catt Former Orangefield standout basketball player Valentin Catt signed to play basketball for Lamar University.

Orangefield’s Catt ink with Lamar hoops

By Van Wade

Published 7:01 pm Monday, May 10, 2021

BEAUMONT, Texas —If those that loved to watch one proud Orangefield “Catt”, then they won’t have to travel far next season as a tremendous young man will hone his skills at the Montagne Center.

Lamar University has added junior college transfer Valentin Catt, a former Orangefield standout (6-10, 230, South Plains College), announced head coach Alvin Brooks Monday afternoon.

Despite having a year of junior college basketball under his belt, Catt will have four years of eligibility remaining with LU due to the COVID rule.

A 2019 All-Region III Class 3A selection, Catt quickly ascended the recruiting rankings. Playing his first year of competitive varsity basketball in 2018-19, Catt became a weapon on both ends of the floor. A double-double threat as a junior, Catt averaged 15 points and better than 11 rebounds per game. He was also a weapon on the defensive end of the floor recording 5.1 blocks per game. During Orangefield’s postseason run, Catt averaged a triple-double per game (15.0 points, 13.3 rebounds and 14.0 blocks per game).

The Bobcats won a school record 29 games that season, as Catt was named All-Orange Leader Hoops MVP.

“Every championship team that I’ve ever been a part of has had great role players,” said Brooks. “In the post, you have to have a guy at the rim who can defend, block shots, rebound and play with some athleticism and energy, and at 6-10, 230, that is what Valentin brings us.

“In this day and age offensively, folks like to run a lot of pick-and-roll, and Valentin can defend that, defend the post and play fast the way we want to. Valentin is a tremendous athlete and brings great energy to court,” added Brooks.

Catt attended and played for South Plains College last season.

 

 

 

