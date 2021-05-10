expand
Ad Spot

May 10, 2021

Orange Police Beat 5.7-5.9.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:24 pm Monday, May 10, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from May 7 – May 13, 2021:

Friday, May 7

  • Violate protective order at the 3000 block of 18th Street
  • Damaged property at the 3000 block of 18th Street
  • Assault at the 1600 block of Cherry Ave
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 1600 block of Cherry Ave
  • Warrant service at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
  • Identity theft at the 500 block of Bridal Wreath Street
  • Warrant service at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of 16th Street
  • Found property at the 1700 block of Interstate 10
  • Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
  • Runaway at the 800 block of 3rd Street

Saturday, May 8

  • Disorderly conduct on Cove Drive
  • Possession of stolen vehicle at Tulane and State Hwy. 62
  • Theft at the 4200 block of Farm to Market Road 105
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 500 block of West John Ave
  • Theft at the 1600 block of Park Ave
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of Bowling Lane
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2800 block of 23rd Street
  • Assault at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive
  • Trespassing at the 1100 block of Burton Ave
  • Warrant service at the 200 block of Border Street
  • Assault at the 3700 block of Hemlock Street
  • Warrant service at the 3700 block of Hemlock Street

Sunday, My 9

  • Warrant service at the 200 block of Border Street
  • Controlled substance at 10th and Burton
  • Theft at the 2500 block of Park Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 500 block of Hydrangea Ave
  • Violate protective order at the 3000 block of 18th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

More News

Wynona Nance

Orange County marriage licenses issued 5.3-5.7.21

Orange Police Beat 5.7-5.9.21

Vidor man dies in motorcycle wreck

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Vidor man dies in motorcycle wreck

News

BCISD welcomes new Trustee Zoch

Local

U.S. Department of Justice and EDTX Recognize Federal, State, Local, and Tribal Law Enforcement During National Police Week

Local

Service Determines Triangle Pigtoe Does Not Warrant Endangered Species Act Protection

News

WO-S’ Jones, Hogg receive Masonic Lodge awards

News

See how much Texas gas prices jumped in a month

News

Stark Reading Contest winners announced

Lifestyle

Today is May 10

News

Texans report health care as toughest living expense

Home and Garden

Combating increased impacts of isolation among older adults with sensory loss

Lifestyle

Gift of Life celebrates life this Mother’s Day by encouraging lifesaving breast cancer screenings

Faith & Values

Faith Calendar 5.8.21

Education

Diocese of Beaumont announces new Superintendent of Catholic Schools

Home and Garden

Master Gardeners: Citrus Borers are abound

Faith & Values

Praying for nation, county and families in the county

Local

Nichols requests applications for Texas Armed Services Scholarship

Lifestyle

And Now You Know: Orange Movie Playbill from May 4, 1951

News

Missing Boater’s Body Found in the Little Atchafalaya River

Local

CASA of the Sabine Neches Region observes National Foster Care Month

Local

Celebrating all our mothers

Local

Applications available for City of Orange HOT Tax Funds

Education

Abbey Brown inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Lifestyle

Community Briefs 5.8.21

News

David Bailey remains the voters’ choice