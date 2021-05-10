Orange Police Beat 5.7-5.9.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from May 7 – May 13, 2021:

Friday, May 7

Violate protective order at the 3000 block of 18 th Street

Street Damaged property at the 3000 block of 18 th Street

Street Assault at the 1600 block of Cherry Ave

Miscellaneous incidents at the 1600 block of Cherry Ave

Warrant service at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive

Identity theft at the 500 block of Bridal Wreath Street

Warrant service at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of 16 th Street

Street Found property at the 1700 block of Interstate 10

Warrant at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16 th Street

Street Runaway at the 800 block of 3rd Street

Saturday, May 8

Disorderly conduct on Cove Drive

Possession of stolen vehicle at Tulane and State Hwy. 62

Theft at the 4200 block of Farm to Market Road 105

Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 500 block of West John Ave

Theft at the 1600 block of Park Ave

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of Bowling Lane

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2800 block of 23 rd Street

Street Assault at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive

Trespassing at the 1100 block of Burton Ave

Warrant service at the 200 block of Border Street

Assault at the 3700 block of Hemlock Street

Warrant service at the 3700 block of Hemlock Street

Sunday, My 9

Warrant service at the 200 block of Border Street

Controlled substance at 10 th and Burton

and Burton Theft at the 2500 block of Park Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 500 block of Hydrangea Ave

Violate protective order at the 3000 block of 18th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department