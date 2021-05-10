expand
May 10, 2021

Orange County marriage licenses issued 5.3-5.7.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:26 pm Monday, May 10, 2021

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of May 3 – May 7, 2021:

Arthur R. Randall Jr. and Meghan M. Williamson

James L. Inglis and Kendra L. Swanson

Jonathan M. Verhoff and Natalie B. Ziegler

Carmichael W. Wiley and Brook D. Ehrlich

Kody D. Greer and Erica L. Jones

Austin G. Phillips and Trinity A. Harmon

Donnal L. Armstrong and Elizabeth A. Morris

Jacob B. Vaughn and Kimber L. Barton

Jerry L. Wilson and Karen J. Anderson

Chad R. Connally and Megan M. Ginn

Kevonta D. Alexander and Jamie A. Hudson

Anthony L. Long and Samantha J. Caskey

Link J. Millard and Katherine M. Leggett

Christian J. Simonton and Jessica S. Cloud

Luke A. Placette and Faith I. Cruz-Stephson

