May 9, 2021

Lady Bears, Huffman have Regional Quarters series set

By Van Wade

Published 11:20 am Sunday, May 9, 2021

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears have their Class 4A Region III Regional Quarterfinals best-of-3 playoff series set against the Huffman Lady Falcons this week.

Game One of the series will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Crosby High School. Game Two will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at Bridge City’s Lady Cardinal Field. Game Three, if necessary, will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Bridge City’s Lady Cardinal Field.

The Lady Bears are coming off a 7-1, 11-7 sweep of Bellville in the Area Round while the Lady Falcons swept El Campo 12-0 and 12-3.

The winner of the LC-M-Huffman series will face the winner of the Lake Belton-Smithville series in the Regional Semifinals.

