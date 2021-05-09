expand
Ad Spot

May 9, 2021

Bobcats have Area Round series with Sealy set

By Van Wade

Published 1:03 pm Sunday, May 9, 2021

The Orangefield Bobcats have their Class 4A Region III Area Round best-of-3 playoff series set against the Sealy Tigers.

All of the games are set for the Crosby High School Complex. Game One is Thursday at 5 p.m. Game Two is Friday at 5 p.m. Game Three, if necessary, is at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Bobcats are comng off a 7-0, 5-4 sweep of Liberty in the bidistrict round while Sealy defeated Mickey Leland Prep 15-3.

The winner of the Orangefield-Sealy series will face the winner of the Hardin-Jefferson-El Campo series in the Regional Quarterfinals.

More News

Bobcats have Area Round series with Sealy set

Lady Bears, Huffman have Regional Quarters series set

Ways to reduce your frustration growing roses

Texans report health care as toughest living expense