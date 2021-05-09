Bobcats have Area Round series with Sealy set

The Orangefield Bobcats have their Class 4A Region III Area Round best-of-3 playoff series set against the Sealy Tigers.

All of the games are set for the Crosby High School Complex. Game One is Thursday at 5 p.m. Game Two is Friday at 5 p.m. Game Three, if necessary, is at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Bobcats are comng off a 7-0, 5-4 sweep of Liberty in the bidistrict round while Sealy defeated Mickey Leland Prep 15-3.

The winner of the Orangefield-Sealy series will face the winner of the Hardin-Jefferson-El Campo series in the Regional Quarterfinals.